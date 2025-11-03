Apollo Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Apollo and he is ready to be adopted. Apollo certainly looks god-like, but in reality he is a big teddy bear. He still has a bit of his happy puppy energy and loves to toss his toys around the yard, but his favorite pastime is lounging in a comfy dog bed and watching his humans go about their day. Apollo is a one year old, 102 pound mastiff. You must own your home to adopt him. If you love big pups, you need to meet this special, sweet boy.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Apollo this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.