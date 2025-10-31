Dolly Parton Unveils SongTeller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum for 2026 Launch in Nashville

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Dolly Parton revealed plans to launch two new Nashville attractions, the SongTeller Hotel, which will feature 245 rooms, and the Life of Many Colors Museum, opening in June 2026.

The SongTeller Hotel will feature 245 uniquely designed guest rooms, two live-music venues (Parton's Live and Jolene's), Nashville-inspired cuisine and cocktails, and the museum on its third floor. A limited-time “Welcome, SongTeller” package offers guests 10% off the best available nightly rate plus two museum tickets.

Reservations for the hotel and pre-sale tickets for the museum are now open. The museum is billed as the largest Dolly Parton exhibition to date, offering curated exhibits, interactive multimedia, and Dolly-themed retail to attract international visitors and deepen engagement with her life and career.

This venture complements her current “Journey of a Seeker” exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, which runs through September 2026 and features items such as handwritten lyrics and a custom banjo from Parton's career.

Both attractions are located in downtown Nashville as part of the city's broader tourism and cultural-development efforts. Nashville's hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment industries will benefit from the project due to increases in both visitor stays and engagement.

Press materials, including media contacts, social media links, and downloadable press materials, such as images and video, have been provided. Additional project details and background on Parton's career accolades and charitable efforts — including her worldwide literacy initiative — are available via supplied links and partner disclosures.

“I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!” exclaims Parton. “Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I've always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City, and I know we've found the perfect addition to the city I call home.”

“This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes — every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here,” said Parton. “I can't wait to welcome visitors from around the world to Nashville to share in my life of many colors.”

