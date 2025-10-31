Dolly Parton Unveils SongTeller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum for 2026 Launch in Nashville

Dolly Parton revealed plans to launch two new Nashville attractions, the SongTeller Hotel, which will feature 245 rooms, and the Life of Many Colors Museum, opening in June 2026.

The SongTeller Hotel will feature 245 uniquely designed guest rooms, two live-music venues (Parton's Live and Jolene's), Nashville-inspired cuisine and cocktails, and the museum on its third floor. A limited-time “Welcome, SongTeller” package offers guests 10% off the best available nightly rate plus two museum tickets.

Reservations for the hotel and pre-sale tickets for the museum are now open. The museum is billed as the largest Dolly Parton exhibition to date, offering curated exhibits, interactive multimedia, and Dolly-themed retail to attract international visitors and deepen engagement with her life and career.

This venture complements her current “Journey of a Seeker” exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, which runs through September 2026 and features items such as handwritten lyrics and a custom banjo from Parton's career.

Both attractions are located in downtown Nashville as part of the city's broader tourism and cultural-development efforts. Nashville's hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment industries will benefit from the project due to increases in both visitor stays and engagement.

“I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!” exclaims Parton. “Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I've always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City, and I know we've found the perfect addition to the city I call home.”