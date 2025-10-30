Zach Top Visits Children at Toby Keith’s OK Kids Korral

Zach Top recently made a heartwarming visit to Oklahoma City's OK Kids Korral, the nonprofit facility founded by the late Toby Keith that provides free lodging and support for families of children battling cancer. Known for his classic country sound and humble nature, Top spent time personally engaging with the young patients — sitting on bean bags, signing cowboy hats, and sharing smiles with families during his stay.

The OK Kids Korral was certainly appreciative of the rising country star stopping by, sharing, “We couldn't be more thankful that Zach Top took time out of his busy schedule to visit children battling cancer at OK Kids Korral.” His visit was not promoted on social media, a decision that reflected his genuine compassion and selfless spirit.

Zach Top, born on Sept. 26, 1997, grew up performing in bluegrass and family bands, honing his craft for over 10,000 hours between the ages of five and 15. Before his Nashville breakthrough, he performed with the award-winning bluegrass group Modern Tradition, winners of the SPBGMA international band competition in 2017. His deep respect for legends like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Keith Whitley, and Alan Jackson informs both his style and stage presence.

After being found on TikTok showcasing his beautiful voice with his guitar, Top was invited to Nashville to work with producer Carson Chamberlain, who told him to stay a mystery and keep writing. From being a mechanical engineering student to becoming a full-time musician, there are personal and professional milestones in Top's life — including marriage to Kinzi (2020-2024) and now being with influencer Amelia Taylor.