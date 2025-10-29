Trisha Yearwood to Headline 2026 Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure at the Opry House

The Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure will be back with its second annual show on March 22, 2026, at The Opry House. As a benefit concert, its purpose is to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. It will continue its mission of bringing the community together with artists and survivors for an evening of music and hope.

Proceeds from the concert will go directly to Susan G. Komen's research and patient services to lead to new treatments and ultimately cures for all types of breast cancer. Additionally, the concert reminds us that we must continue to raise awareness of this important issue, as one woman in the U.S. dies of breast cancer every 12 minutes — a third of which are potentially preventable with improved access to contemporary care.

Trisha Yearwood will headline the 2026 concert, joined by other artists who will share songs and stories that honor survivors and inspire attendees. Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 through the Komen website, with organizers promising an uplifting evening featuring special performances and heartfelt moments that build on last year's success.

"We are thrilled to bring Band As One Nashville to the iconic Opry House and continue working with a variety of passionate and talented artists to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer," said Joshua Daniel, Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events. "Last year's event was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on that momentum at one of the most legendary venues in country music."

"I am excited to join with Susan G. Komen for another year to uplift the breast cancer community through music," said Trisha Yearwood. "My favorite part of this event is spreading love throughout the evening, and I look forward to sharing the stage with other artists who are committed to this noble cause."