Jason Aldean’s Greatest Hits Album Lands at No. 4 on Billboard Country Chart

Jason Aldean's new career-spanning collection, 30 Number One Hits, made a strong debut on the charts, opening at No. 4 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 21 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The compilation moved 22,000 units in its first week, solidifying Aldean's continued dominance in country music nearly two decades into his career.

Released digitally and on streaming platforms on Oct. 10, the album's physical rollout follows in stages, with Walmart's exclusive edition set for Oct. 31 and a wider vinyl and CD release scheduled for Nov. 21. The project highlights Aldean's chart-topping singles, offering fans a comprehensive look at his achievements since his 2005 debut.

The success of 30 Number One Hits marks Aldean's 13th Top 10 appearance on the Top Country Albums chart and his sixth No. 1, placing him among an elite class of consistent hitmakers. His new release also stands as one of the highest-charting country's most extraordinary hits collections in recent years, matching the No. 4 peak of Dolly Parton's 2022 release. Since 2015, only Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Blake Shelton, and George Strait have seen their hits compilations debut higher on the same chart.

Aldean's show points to his lasting impact in country music and positions him with country legends who enjoy cross-generational appeal. 30 Number One Hits may not have had a wide physical release at the time of its release, but it found success in reaching a larger audience through digital platforms, reflecting the various ways in which music fans are consuming music today.

In a parallel moment for the genre, emerging artist Bryan Andrews from Carrollton, Missouri, entered Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart at No. 3 with "The Older I Get," selling 2,000 copies in its debut week. Andrews gained recognition following a viral TikTok post that propelled him to increased downloads and listener engagement.