Reba McEntire to Host Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for the First Time

On Dec. 3, Reba McEntire is set to present and sing at the traditional Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York City, her first time being involved in the classic holiday event. The event, featuring a towering 75 to 100-foot-tall tree adorned with tens of thousands of lights, has been a New York holiday staple since 1931. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the two-hour special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, live at 8 p.m. ET.

McEntire, 70, tells PEOPLE she is thrilled about the opportunity. “I'm really excited to get to go to New York City in December. I've never been there in December,” she says. “To see all the Christmas decorations and to get to be a part of the tree lighting ceremony, Rockefeller Center, it's something that I've always wanted to do, and I'm honored that they asked me to do it.”

The GRAMMY-winning entertainer will perform multiple times throughout the broadcast, joined by an all-star lineup of musical guests to be announced. The special is produced by Universal Television and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Glenn Weiss directing.

McEntire takes over hosting duties from Kelly Clarkson, who led the ceremony in 2023 and 2024. Previous hosts have included Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie. Known for her warmth and humor, McEntire brings her signature charm to the beloved event, which draws millions of viewers nationwide each year.

In addition to her job as a holiday host, McEntire stays busy and happy in her role. In a cover story in PEOPLE magazine, she reflects on her happiness in her 70s, her joy of performing, and her dedication to continuing to work for many years. She currently serves as a coach on NBC's The Voice and stars in the upcoming second season of her sitcom Happy's Place.