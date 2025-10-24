Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Kenny Chesney Book Tour Signing

Kenny Chesney is coming to Tampa Theater for his sold-out book on November 11,2025. Plus get a copy of his autographed book “Heart, Life, Music” Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Kenny Chesney is coming to Tampa Theater for his sold-out book on November 11,2025. Plus get a copy of his autographed book "Heart, Life, Music"

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/24-10/26/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  10/27/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets the Book Tour Heart Life Music by Kenny Chesney + Signed Autographed book.
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Beasley Media
Kenny Chesney
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Family 4 Pack Of Tickets To The Hillsborough County Fair
ContestsEnter To Win A Family 4 Pack Of Tickets To The Hillsborough County Fairsmckenzie
Enter To Win A Copy Of Kenny Chesney Book Heart, Life & Music
ContestsEnter To Win A Copy Of Kenny Chesney Book Heart, Life & Musicsmckenzie
99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”
Contests99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect