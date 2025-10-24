Lost Toby Keith Demo ‘End of the Night’ Turns Up After Ten Years

A lost demo of Toby Keith's unreleased song "End of the Night" has been rediscovered more than a decade after it was recorded, sparking widespread excitement among country music fans. The song was originally written and recorded during a session with David Lee Murphy and Bobby Pinson over 10 years ago, but the demo was believed lost until its recent recovery.

Thankfully, on Monday, Keith's team posted a snippet of the unreleased track, announcing, "This lost demo has been found…you can hear Toby's original demo of 'End of the Night'."

The social media post quickly gained more than 16,000 likes, with fans celebrating the chance to hear new material from the late country star. "This is a precious gift from God. We want to hear the whole thing; this is just too good." Another person added, "I love this trend of finding old demos of really good artists. It doesn't involve AI and is still something new. What we all miss is new Toby Keith music."

Discussing the writing process and the opportunity to collaborate with Keith, co-writer Bobby Pinson recalled, "When they asked me about this project and said, 'What do we have?' it was like Christmas, you know? It was like finding a dollar in your pocket." Reflecting on Keith's talent and signature touch, he added, "It's always a Toby Keith song when he's done."

"End of the Night's" renewed interest brings Keith's catalog back to the forefront. It illustrates Keith's continuing legacy in country music. Keith died in 2024 after a battle with stomach cancer, but he lives on as an important artist in the genre, and fans are still able to relate to and connect with his sound and writing.