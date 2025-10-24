Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Family 4 Pack Of Tickets To The Hillsborough County Fair

It’s that time of year again!! The Hillsborough County Fair is back and bigger than ever! From October 30th through November 9th, bring the whole family out for 11 days…

smckenzie

It’s that time of year again!! The Hillsborough County Fair is back and bigger than ever! From October 30th through November 9th, bring the whole family out for 11 days of rides, food, music, and fun right here in the heart of Hillsborough County.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/24-10/31/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/31/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to the Hillsborough County Fair
  • Prize Value: $40
  • Who Is Providing The Prize:  Hillsborough County Fair
Hillsborough
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Kenny Chesney Book Tour Signing
ContestsText To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Kenny Chesney Book Tour Signingsmckenzie
Enter To Win A Copy Of Kenny Chesney Book Heart, Life & Music
ContestsEnter To Win A Copy Of Kenny Chesney Book Heart, Life & Musicsmckenzie
99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”
Contests99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect