Enter To Win A Family 4 Pack Of Tickets To The Hillsborough County Fair

It’s that time of year again!! The Hillsborough County Fair is back and bigger than ever! From October 30th through November 9th, bring the whole family out for 11 days of rides, food, music, and fun right here in the heart of Hillsborough County.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/24-10/31/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/31/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to the Hillsborough County Fair
- Prize Value: $40
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hillsborough County Fair