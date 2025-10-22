Luke Combs Puts Together Dream Football Team With Country Stars on ESPN’s College GameDay

Luke Combs appeared on ESPN College GameDay alongside Bailey Zimmerman, where he assigned fellow country artists to football positions in a humorous bit blending sports and entertainment.

Combs sat down with Katie Feeney and made playful lineup picks: Morgan Wallen was placed at middle linebacker, Bailey Zimmerman as safety, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson at running back and quarterback respectively, Kelsea Ballerini as defensive back, Riley Green as team water-boy, and Jelly Roll at slot receiver — jokingly referred to as a former offensive lineman because of his weight-loss journey. Combs reportedly placed himself on the bench, quipping that he “needs to improve before starting.”

During the episode, Combs discussed his activities, including the lineup bit, and brought his signature personality and social media energy to the segment. The show also featured a live performance by Combs and Zimmerman, and guest picker Jelly Roll.

One fan tweeted, “College Gameday rocking it today. First Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman. Now they got Jelly Roll kicking field goals,” and another added, “You know county music for the Super Bowl performance would of been a great idea after seeing Luke combs.”

In addition, Combs announced his 2026 international tour titled My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, set to launch in March and span North America, Canada, and Europe, with venues including Allegiant Stadium, Lambeau Field, and Wembley Stadium. The news calls attention to Combs' future international footprint and busy schedule for 2026.

