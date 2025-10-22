Jake Owen calls out George Birge during our interview. We love Jake Owen and are super excited to see him on one of his 4 shows he is doing in his home state. Jake has been a long friend of our station and we all have such great relationships with him.

Jake is a dad first and you can tell he loves spending time with his two girls Pearl and Paris. He talked a lot about his girls, being a father and some of the fun things that they have gotten to do.

Let's Talk Golf

We all know how well Jake Owen is at golf. He played in college at Florida State and was super impressive. Unfortunately, he had to walk away from golf. Owen believes that when one door closes, another one opens up. That's what happened when a shoulder injury closed the door to golf for more than a year. There was very little he could do to maintain his skills. Frustrated and anxious, he looked for another avenue to fill the void in his life and found it with music. His roommate had a guitar in his closet and Jake picked it up and started the learning process.

He taught himself how to play the guitar, slowly learning chords and songs. Before long he was writing his own songs and performing at bars. After that moved to Nashville and not long after that, he found himself with signing with a label. He could have gone pro, but picked up guitar instead and became a huge country star. Jake still plays all the time and we had to talk golf with him when he called into the show of course.

Who Is Better At Golf?

Who is better at golf, Jake or George Birge? We asked Jake if he's ever played golf with George Birge and he said no, but he's waiting to. Jake Owen calls out George Birge, who is probably one of the best golfers out there. He should have gone pro after college at University of Texas, Austin. Other country artists like Matt Stell, who have warned to not play against George, he will smoke you. Jake wasn't really buying the fact that George is THAT good at golf and asked us if we could set it up? He has challenged George many times and is now asking if we can set something up to make it happen.