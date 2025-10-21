Backstage Country
Kenny Chesney Teases 2026 Return to the Sphere After Record-Breaking Residency

Jennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Kenny Chesney forecasts his return to the Sphere in 2026, after being the first residency in the Vegas venue in 2025, which was the first time country music had played there. The announcement was made shortly after his last 2025 show, and fans are anxiously awaiting dates to see if it will be another tour or a long-term residency.

Chesney's first stint at the Sphere included 15 sold-out shows in May 2025, changing the convention of the country concert experience. With the Sphere's unrivaled sound, lighting, and 4D visual effects, along with Chesney's staple beach imagery and football-themed images — including stunning video captures of Neyland Stadium — the Sphere's projection and immersive sound system confirmed quite uniquely their state-of-the-art qualities.

However, Sphere shows are in a league of their own, and Chesney knew he would have to step up his game. ‘Experience, because it's so much more than just seeing a concert… Keeping the focus on these songs. It made us really creative,' he said ahead of his 2025 residency. ‘Some of what we shot, the way the sound is being sculpted, we're taking these songs deeper into what they can be — and when we got onstage to start rehearsing, everybody was blown away by how much more every single song seemed to mean.'”

The shows were praised for their emotional depth and production innovation, blending Chesney's decades-long connection with No Shoes Nation and his reputation as one of the top live acts in the world. Fans have described the Sphere performances as a “whole other world,” combining cinematic visuals with the intimacy of a live performance.

A teaser for his 2026 return hints at a creative tie to his 2004 hit “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” reinforcing his signature laid-back island style. Meanwhile, Chesney is preparing to release his first book, HEART•LIFE•MUSIC, co-written with Holly Gleason, on Nov. 4. A national book tour will coincide with its release, further fueling excitement as fans await the next chapter in Chesney's record-breaking Sphere experience.

Holly GleasonKenny Chesney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
