How ’90s Country Music Changed the Nashville Sound Forever

If you think '90s country music was just about cowboy hats, line dancing, and songs about pickup trucks, think again. What started as a genre rooted in fiddles and steel guitars morphed into a crossover that played well with pop and even a little rock. The '90s marked the moment when country went from traditional to mainstream, and Nashville became more open to the idea of boundary-breaking artists.

The Country Music Revolution

Leading into the '90s decade was the “Class of ‘89,” which refers to Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black, and Travis Tritt, who individually had a profound impact on the genre that year, opening the door for what was to come for country music in the following years. Country radio became America’s most popular format in 1989 and country music award shows entered the top ten most-watched programs.

Key Artists Who Transformed the Sound

These artists were instrumental in changing the Nashville Sound during the '90s. Brooks’s stadium rock energy and theatrical performances made him as the U.S.’s best-selling solo artist of all time with 157 million U.S. album sales and over 162 million global sales, including nine Diamond-certified albums.

Female powerhouses like Shania Twain, Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood, who infused their country hits with pop elements, came on the scene maintained the genre’s authenticity while achieving massive crossover appeal.

Twain, who still has a thriving career to this day, is one of the music industry’s most successful artists with pop-country crossover hits. Case in point: her album Come On Over (1997) sold 40 million copies globally and became the biggest-selling album by a female artist at the time.

Hill and LeAnn Rimes are other female artists who dominated crossover charts. In 1998, nine female artists topped the Country Airplay chart for 21 out of 52 weeks.

Brooks & Dunn’s world tour from 1994 to 1996 also became the decade’s highest-grossing tour in any genre.

The Lasting Impact on Modern Country Music

The transformation in the genre that happened in the '90s continues to influence contemporary country music. Current artists draw inspiration from country music legends like Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, and Sammy Kershaw.

Contemporary singers, like Cole Swindell, have also revived '90s country sounds. Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” interpolated Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” It was a wise move, as the song went on to win both Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Cole Swindell - She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Official Music Video)

Production techniques developed in the '90s are also still used today, and the staying power of '90s country music with pop tunes, relatable lyrics, and simple catchy choruses is a testament to the positive influence of this era on the development of the Nashville sound.

The Enduring Legacy of '90s Country Music