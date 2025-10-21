99.5 QYK Guitar Pull Ticket Raids

The 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is back for its 10th year! Join us on Sunday, November 9 at the Mahaffey Theater for an unplugged night with some of your favorite up-and-coming country artists. This years lineup includes: Tucker Wetmore, Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Shane Profitt, Josh Ross, Chase Matthew, and Kameron Marlowe.

If this is your first time learning about Guitar Pull, you might be wondering how this is different than your average concert. At most concerts, you might get lucky to hear the artist slow it down and pull out the acoustic to play a few songs. This event is everything but average. With every artist sitting side by side with only a story and a guitar, these performances are unlike anything you’ll be able to see ever again. Listen to the artists swap stories behind the songs and take a look inside of how some of your favorite songs were written.

This year's show is SOLD OUT so the only way to experience this concert is to win your way in! Make sure you're tuning into 99.5 QYK each week to see how we're giving away tickets, or visit one of our ticket raid locations.

How Do Ticket Raids Work?

Your chance at winning has never been easier! Just head to one of our ticket raid locations and fill out an entry form to win. Don't leave once you fill out your form- you MUST be present to win! We'll give about 50 minutes to sign up and pull our winners after 1 hour.

*Please note, dates or times are subject to change. Check back regularly for updates.*

Ticket Raid Stops For The 99.5 QYK 2025 Guitar Pull

October 23

Address: EOS (Tampa Midtown) 2525 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

Time: 5pm-7pm

October 25

Address: Dillards at Tyrone Square Mall, 6990 Tyrone Square- St. Petersburg

Time: 1-2pm

October 30

Address: The Patio 421 S Macdill Ave Tampa

Time: 5pm - 6pm

November 1

Address: Crown Buick GMC - 5237 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Time: 12p - 1p

November 1

Address: Dillard's at Countryside Mall, 2700 US Highway 19 North-Clearwater

Time: 2p-3pm

November 7

Address: Boot Barn at 8515 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Time: 6p-7pm

November 8

Address: Crown Buick GMC - 5237 34th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Time: 12p - 1p

November 8

Address: Dillard's at Shoppes at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive- Wesley Chapel

Time: 2p-3pm

November 8