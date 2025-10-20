Your Morning Krewe Has Your Tickets to See Cole Swindell

Listen all weeklong for the keyword of the day and text to win a pair of tickets to see Cole Swindell at Baycare Sound on October 25, 2025. Plus 4 meet and greet with Pricilla Block
Get ready for a night of country hits and good vibes when Cole Swindell takes the stage at BayCare Sound this fall! The multi-platinum-selling artist and ACM Award winner is bringing his chart-topping anthems and fan-favorite hits to Clearwater for one unforgettable show.
From “You Should Be Here” to “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole’s music captures the heart and soul of country storytelling — and now you can experience it live under the stars.
Sing along, raise a drink, and make memories with one of country’s most energetic performers.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/20-10/24/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/20-10/24/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Cole Swindell at BayCare Sound
- Prize Value: $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: BayCare Sound