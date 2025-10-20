KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Dirty Head, Jake Owen & More

Dirty Heads & Jack Owen with the Original Wailers Ft. Al Anderson is coming to St. Pete and KC has your way in. Listen during the 3pm hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on October 26th at England Brothers Park.

Get ready for the ultimate fusion of reggae, rock, and country vibes when Dirty Heads, Jake Owen, and The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson bring their powerhouse lineup to St. Pete!

Dirty Heads deliver their signature coastal sound — a laid-back blend of reggae, hip-hop, and alternative rock — while country superstar Jake Owen turns up the heat with hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Made for You.”

And that’s not all — The Original Wailers ft. Al Anderson, from Bob Marley’s legendary band, bring the roots reggae energy that started it all.

