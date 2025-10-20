Enter To Win A Copy Of Kenny Chesney Book Heart, Life & Music

HEART LIFE MUSIC is unlike typical country star books…
Not just Kenny’s journey, but literally postcards from some of the most surprising places…
with some of the most unthinkable people and moments… It’s chasing a dream, then making it bigger than anyone could’ve imagined… It’s meeting your heroes and making friends… It’s figuring out how to pause, really pause and take life in… to face what’s holding you back or making you scared, then reach beyond it…It’s some punch in the gut stuff you don’t realize happened – and it’s this great family that reaches across artists, business people, friends, his actual family to give the music the joy everyone plugs into.
For more information, click here. Also, tune in October 24-10/27 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to his sold-out Book signing on November 11th at Tampa Theater.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/20-10/31/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/3/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A copy of Heart Life Music by Kenny Chesney
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Beasley Media