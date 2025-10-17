Listen all weekend long for the keyword of the day and text to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Cole Swindell at Baycare Sound on October 25, 2025. Plus 4 meet and greet with Pricilla Block
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/17-10/19/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/20/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Cole Swindell plus 4 M&G w/ Pricilla Block
- Prize Value: $200
- Who Is Providing The Prize: BayCare Sound