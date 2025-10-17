Chris Young Celebrates New Album With Free Nashville Concert and Music Video Premiere

Chris Young is marking the release of his tenth studio album, I Didn't Come Here to Leave, with a full slate of October promotional events, including a free parking lot concert in Nashville on Oct. 16. The show, held at Loser's Parking Lot and open to fans aged 21 and older, will feature Young alongside guest artists Adrien Nunez, Caylee Hammack, and Aniston Pate. The concert coincides with the album's official release.

On the same day, Young will premiere the music video for “Boots on the Ground,” filmed at Cahoots Dance Hall & Honkytonk near Nashville. The video showcases a lively line dance and serves as a visual highlight for the new record. During the concert, Young will perform the song live for fans as part of the celebration.

Following the Nashville event, Young will continue promoting the album with national television appearances. He is scheduled to appear on Live with Kelly & Mark on Oct. 21 and Fox & Friends on Oct. 22, where he will perform “Til the Last One Dies.”

In addition to his album release, Young is preparing to embark on his first-ever Christmas tour, It Must Be Christmas — An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young, beginning Nov. 20. The 15-date tour will visit smaller, more intimate venues across the U.S., offering a mix of holiday tunes and fan-favorite hits. It opens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and wraps up Dec. 20 in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Released under Black River Entertainment, I Didn't Come Here to Leave marks a milestone in Young's career and showcases his continued growth as a songwriter and performer. The artist has also hinted at more music to come later this year, including potential Christmas releases.

“I genuinely think this is one of my favorite things I've ever made,” he says of his 10th record. “That's not just talk — I'm really proud of this album. Even if it doesn't land with everyone, I know what it means to me. But honestly, I do think people are going to feel it. It's that special.”