Dolly Parton Announces Nashville Hotel and Museum Opening in 2026, New Book Release

Dolly Parton is gearing up for a milestone year in 2026, unveiling new projects and reassuring fans about her health.

"If you know me, I wake up with new dreams every day, and two of those big dreams are coming to life next year," said Parton in an Instagram video. "My SongTeller Hotel for one, and my Life of Many Colors Museum also. Both are opening in Nashville next summer, and I'm excited for you to see them."

The SongTeller Hotel will serve as a lively hub of music, style, and entertainment, featuring vibrant décor, playful art, and an ever-present soundtrack inspired by Parton's career. The neighboring Life of Many Colors Museum will boast the largest collection of her life's work to date and an engaging experience into her decades-long story.

Alongside these ventures, Parton's new book, The Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, is set to be released on Nov. 11. The memoir marks the third installment in her autobiographical series, chronicling her evolution as a performer. Fans who pre-order the book will have the chance to enter a sweepstakes for a visit to the new Nashville attractions next year.

Parton also addressed recent health concerns in her Oct. 8 video, clarifying that while she has been undergoing treatments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, her condition is not serious. "I want you to know that I'm okay," she said. "I had to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there."

She explained that her health issues, including kidney stones, were worsened by neglect during her husband's illness and passing. Her sister's social media post calling for prayers drew widespread attention, but Parton assured fans she remains optimistic about her recovery.