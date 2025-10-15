This Day in Country History: October 15

There were significant performances and concerts on Oct. 15, including Dan + Shay thrilling fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the always fun Outlaw Festival in Wheatland, California, and the GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento, California. The country music world lost a legend on this day, and we saw two major benefit concerts held on Oct. 15.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Special inductions and performances for Oct. 15 included:

2011: The singer Connie Smith, known for influencing modern female country music artists, was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton once said that Connie Smith was one of the greatest singers of all time.

2021: The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay performed at the prestigious Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 15. The "Wishful Drinking" singer Ingrid and the "Who Do You Think You Are" artists, The Band CAMINO, joined them on their The (Arena) Tour.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts show the human side of entertainers, and these were two significant ones on Oct. 15:

2017: GRAMMY Award-winner Carrie Underwood and her husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher, hosted the Danita's Children benefit dinner held in Nashville on this day. Proceeds went to the children and families of Haiti.

2020: Florida Georgia Line were honored with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award during the livestream of the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program on this Oct. 15. The show benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which the duo staunchly support.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Festivals featuring fun country music held in California on this day included:

2022: Country music fans traveled to Wheatland, California, on Oct. 15 to see favorites such as Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Jamestown Revival, and Larkin Poe for the annual Outlaw Festival.

2023: On the final day of the GoldenSky Festival held in Sacramento, California, Eric Church, Parker McCollum, and Lainey Wilson thrilled fans as headliners. The Eli Young Band, Jackson Dean, and Megan Moroney also took the stage on Oct. 15.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two sad occurrences that took place on Oct. 15 had an impact on the country music industry:

1998: Hugh Cherry died from lung cancer at the age of 76 on this day. Cherry was a veteran country music disc jockey and a good friend of Hank Williams. Cherry helped bring recognition to artists such as Loretta Lynn.

2007: The legendary Porter Wagoner was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with lung cancer. He died on Oct. 28, 2007. Dolly Parton was his singing partner for years on his variety show, The Porter Wagoner Show, which helped launch her career.