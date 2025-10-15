Not Just the Hits: Songs From Chris Young’s Debut Album You’ve Been Sleeping On

Chris Young has no shortage of radio hits. He’s got the chart-toppers, the awards, and that baritone voice that could probably sing to even the most cynical person you know into falling in love. But the thing is, Young has a lot more to offer than just his hits. Buried deep in his albums are songs that never made it to the radio, tracks that reveal the raw, soulful, and sometimes surprising sides of Young that only the real fans know (or to those who listen to his albums from beginning to end).

Throughout his ever-growing catalog, Young has proven that his skills as a singer-songwriter go beyond the singles. So, if you’ve been sleeping on these deep cuts, consider this your wake-up call.

Debut Album Deep Dives: Beyond Chris Young’s Singles

“Beer or Gasoline”

Beer Or Gasoline

The first track from his self-titled debut album, “Beer or Gasoline,” tells the story of a man whose truck runs out of gas and is “Two dollars shy of a five dollar bill.” He is torn between buying gas for or a cold six-pack of beer, truly a difficult decision to make: “It's a gallon of gas, or a cold six pack / One goes in my tank, one comes in a sack / Makes life complicated when it costs the same / Hell it ain't no fun, to do without one / But I'll do a lot of walkin' if my motor don't run / It's a tough ol' choice to make if you know what I mean / It's either beer or gasoline.”

The song might sound trivial, but it talks about a situation that most of us experience on a daily basis, a choice between luxury and necessity. It’s a track that teaches us about scarcity and choice.

“White Lightning Hit the Family Tree”

White Lightning Hit The Family Tree

“White Lightning Hit the Family Tree” is Young’s fourth single from his first album. The song has a fun beat, and even funnier lyrics especially if you have a family who can get a bit rowdy after drinking: “That football talk / Was quickly gettin' out of hand / Granny told Uncle Dave that she hated his guts / Got right up in his face said, your whole famn damily's nuts / Chicken legs got to flyin' / And the whoop started hittin' the fan.” (Nope, “famn damily” isn’t a typo. Since Granny’s already a few drinks in and slurring her words, that little “mistake” was totally intentional).

The song could have been a summer anthem, a soundtrack to family gatherings, or a song you could line dance to.

“Small Town Big Time”

Small Town Big Time

If you want a song that will transport you back home or to simpler times, listen to Young’s “Small Town Big Time.” The track talks about how we do things back home, perfect for those who are feeling homesick while living in a big city.

The verses paint a nostalgic picture of the simple moments that make us miss home: “Hangin' out at the old park pool / Right after Sunday school,” “Bon fire at the creek tonight / Bubba bringin' some homemade wine,” and “Gather at that old camp site / To lie about the fish and their size.” Each line captures small-town life that feels both familiar and comforting.

What Makes These Overlooked Songs So Special

These tracks that might not have made their way to the radio showcase Young’s ability to record songs with just the intent to release a song that listeners can relate to, regardless of whether it will be a hit or not. Young even said when creating albums that he wanted to add songs that “make you want to buy a beer, and there's songs that if you broke up with somebody, you're going to want to cry.”