Kelsea Ballerini Gets Real About ACM Awards Loss, Career Shifts

Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up about her emotional reaction to not winning at the 2025 ACM Awards, revealing that she "did cry myself to sleep that night, that is true," she told ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia. Though she once felt heartbreak, she now says she's found a more sustainable outlook on her music career.

Ballerini spoke candidly about shifts in her music path. "I had seven number ones and then one day I just didn't anymore. I still put in the work, still send pure country songs to radio stations, and it's just different now, and that's OK," she said. She described her changing relationship with awards, noting that she's less focused on winning and more invested in "being in the conversation" and creating meaningful music.

She also reflected on advice from longtime friend Taylor Swift: "Speaking of Taylor Swift, one of the most beautiful pieces of advice that I've gotten in my whole career was from her early on," Ballerini said of her longtime friend. "I was just starting, and I'm a young girl on an independent label. [I asked her] what are the challenges here? She said, 'You have to become undeniable.'" That message, she explained, has guided her mindset through the ups and downs of her decade-long career.

Though her disappointment after the ACMs was raw and genuine, Ballerini insists she remains committed to her craft. She acknowledged that award-show setbacks can sting, even for artists who don't define themselves by accolades, but emphasized that her value as an artist isn't tied to trophies.

In her personal life, Ballerini's breakup with Chase Stokes has drawn media attention. She removed photos of him from Instagram and has not posted new content, while Stokes continued posting tributes written before their split. Their public dynamic — including their shared ACM nomination and his criticized social media response to her loss — prompted her to commend Lainey Wilson publicly.

At the ACM Awards in 2025, Lainey Wilson took home the Female Artist of the Year and the Entertainer of the Year awards, while Ella Langley won the Music Event of the Year award. Wilson's wins highlighted Ballerini's constant competition.