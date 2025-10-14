Backstage Country
Cody Johnson Drops ‘The Fall’ Video While Healing Up, Scores CMA Nominations

Jennifer Eggleston
Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Cody Johnson has dropped a new music video for his song “The Fall,” which juxtaposes his entertainer persona with his cowboy roots. The visuals show Johnson performing in a rain-soaked, muddy field, while world champion bullfighter Cody Webster co-stars as a resilient rider who is repeatedly thrown and gets back up. The video was directed by Dustin Haney, who also helmed Johnson's past videos like “'Til You Can't” and “Dirt Cheap.” The video premiered on YouTube on Oct. 13, accompanied by an exclusive behind-the-scenes after-party segment.

“The Fall” is the second single from Johnson's Leather Deluxe Edition album and was written by Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover, and Ray Fulcher. The timing of the video's release coincided with Johnson's absence from his second annual COJO Championship Event in Benton, Texas, which benefits the Texas FFA Foundation. He was unable to attend due to an emergency surgery for a burst eardrum. The premiere also intersects with his recovery period, during which he's unable to perform live.

Johnson, a Texas native, currently holds four nominations for the 59th CMA Awards — including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year — along with nods for Male Vocalist of the Year, and Music Event and Video of the Year for his collaboration with Carrie Underwood on “I'm Gonna Love You.” The CMA Awards are set for Nov. 19 in Nashville and will air live on ABC and Hulu.

Despite the forced break, Johnson remains active in his career through collaborations, new releases, and upcoming tours. He issued a statement acknowledging the severity of his injury and his gratitude toward fans, writing, “Without the surgery, my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you, COJO Nation, for the love and support, now and always.”

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
