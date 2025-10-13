Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Your Morning Krewe Has Your Last Chance To Win A Pair Of Pig Jig Tickets Plus Qualify For The Grand Prize

Listen to win a pair of tickets to Pig Jig and qualify for the grand prize of a pair of tickets to the Backyard Bash experience. Get your tickets HERE…

smckenzie

Listen to win a pair of tickets to Pig Jig and qualify for the grand prize of a pair of tickets to the Backyard Bash experience.

Get your tickets HERE

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/13-10/17/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/13-10/17/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Pig Jig + 1 GP winner
  • Prize Value: :$500 Pair of GA Tickets + $1000 for GP winner
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Pig Jig

995 qykTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.1
Contests99.5 QYK Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Screamsmckenzie
WQYK - Unlock The Country Cash Combo1024x512 X-80
Contests99.5 QYK “Unlock The Country Cash Combo Contest”smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect