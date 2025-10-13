Priscilla Block Drops New Album, Kicks Off Monster Energy Tour

Priscilla Block released her second studio album, called Things You Didn't See, on Oct. 10 through MCA Nashville. The 14-track project offers a deeper look into Block's personal life, exploring themes of love, loss, resilience, and unseen challenges. Produced by David Garcia and Jesse Frasure, the album includes standout tracks such as the title song “Things You Didn't See,” “Yard Sale,” “Elijah,” “Time Ain't A Two Lane (Demo),” and a collaboration with Chase Matthew titled “Stranger Things.”

“I put everything out there. I'm an open book — I share way too much — but there's so much of my life that people haven't seen,” Block tells MusicRow. “There were parts of my life that people didn't know about — insecurities I've faced, where I come from, what makes me me, the love in my life. When you listen to this record, I think people are going to get to know me in my entirety.”

To support the release, Block will embark on the 15-date Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn't See Tour, beginning Oct. 23 in Fort Myers, Florida. The tour promises an engaging and authentic live experience unlike her previous shows, featuring support from Greylan James and Payton Smith. Fans can purchase tickets and preorder the album through her official website.

Block's rise in country music began with her debut album Welcome to the Block Party, named one of the best albums of 2022 by The New York Times. Her success has included major television appearances, tours with country icons, and chart-topping hits such as “Just About Over You” and “You, Me, And Whiskey,” her No. 1 single with Justin Moore. With more than 700 million global streams and over 5 million followers, Block has become one of Nashville's most authentic storytellers.

“I was feeling misunderstood by people around me, and that song came out of me, finally writing from the heart — being really honest and raw about where I've been,” Block explains. “It made me rethink what I wanted to say on this album. I wanted people to know my story. I want them to know my heart.”