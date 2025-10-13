Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Priscilla Block Drops New Album, Kicks Off Monster Energy Tour

Priscilla Block released her second studio album, called Things You Didn’t See, on Oct. 10 through MCA Nashville. The 14-track project offers a deeper look into Block’s personal life, exploring themes…

Jennifer Eggleston
Priscilla Block performs during the Whiskey Jam x ACM event at Sidecar Social at The Star on May 06, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Sam Hodde / Stringer via Getty Images

Priscilla Block released her second studio album, called Things You Didn't See, on Oct. 10 through MCA Nashville. The 14-track project offers a deeper look into Block's personal life, exploring themes of love, loss, resilience, and unseen challenges. Produced by David Garcia and Jesse Frasure, the album includes standout tracks such as the title song “Things You Didn't See,” “Yard Sale,” “Elijah,” “Time Ain't A Two Lane (Demo),” and a collaboration with Chase Matthew titled “Stranger Things.”

“I put everything out there. I'm an open book — I share way too much — but there's so much of my life that people haven't seen,” Block tells MusicRow. “There were parts of my life that people didn't know about — insecurities I've faced, where I come from, what makes me me, the love in my life. When you listen to this record, I think people are going to get to know me in my entirety.”

To support the release, Block will embark on the 15-date Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn't See Tour, beginning Oct. 23 in Fort Myers, Florida. The tour promises an engaging and authentic live experience unlike her previous shows, featuring support from Greylan James and Payton Smith. Fans can purchase tickets and preorder the album through her official website.

Block's rise in country music began with her debut album Welcome to the Block Party, named one of the best albums of 2022 by The New York Times. Her success has included major television appearances, tours with country icons, and chart-topping hits such as “Just About Over You” and “You, Me, And Whiskey,” her No. 1 single with Justin Moore. With more than 700 million global streams and over 5 million followers, Block has become one of Nashville's most authentic storytellers.

“I was feeling misunderstood by people around me, and that song came out of me, finally writing from the heart — being really honest and raw about where I've been,” Block explains. “It made me rethink what I wanted to say on this album. I wanted people to know my story. I want them to know my heart.”

“Those songs were easy to write — it was therapy I didn't even know I needed,” she admits. “But it's a little scary, putting out songs about my life and childhood and being that vulnerable.”

Greylan JamesPriscilla Block
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
MusicTaylor Swift Announces ‘The End of an Era’ Docuseries and Eras Tour Final Show Film on Disney+Rachel Pitts
Mitchell Tenpenny performs at the Ryman Auditorium on February 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMitchell Tenpenny Collects $117K for Health Crisis Support at Yearly Cornhole TournamentJennifer Eggleston
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of musical group Florida Georgia Line pose with the Favorite Country Duo or Group award in the press room during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicThis Day in Country History: October 13Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect