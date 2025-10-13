99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”

99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is going down on November 9, 2025, and Achieva Credit Union has your chance of winning "Best Seats in House."
Want to watch Guitar Pull Like a Rockstar? Register at your local Achieva Credit Union for a chance to win a private balcony for four (4) at this year's show. There you get the opportunity to see our amazing line up including:
George Birge
Texas-born singer-songwriter blending modern country with a Southern edge, George Birge is known for breakout hits like “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.”
Tucker Wetmore
A fresh voice in country, Tucker Wetmore brings heartfelt storytelling and a mix of soulful vocals with small-town grit.
Chase Matthew
Rising Nashville star Chase Matthew has quickly built a loyal fanbase with his authentic sound, viral anthems, and high-energy live shows.
Josh Ross
Canadian-born Josh Ross is making waves in country with his emotionally charged lyrics and chart-climbing singles.
Lauren Alaina
Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum artist Lauren Alaina lights up the stage with powerhouse vocals and infectious personality.
Kameron Marlowe
With a voice full of soul and grit, Kameron Marlowe has become a fast-rising name in country, known for heartfelt ballads and rocking anthems.
Shane Profitt
From Tennessee roots to Nashville stages, Shane Profitt delivers down-to-earth lyrics and a classic country sound fans love.
Looking forward to seeing you there! Presented By; Achieva Credit Union.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Register To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/13-11/2/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 9/15-11/7/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: 4 pack of "Best Seats" tickets to Guitar Pull at Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater
- Prize Value: $400
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Achieva Credit Union