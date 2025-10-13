99.5 QYK GUITAR PULL “BEST SEATS IN HOUSE”

99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is going down on November 9, 2025, and Achieva Credit Union has your chance of winning "Best Seats in House."

Want to watch Guitar Pull Like a Rockstar? Register at your local Achieva Credit Union for a chance to win a private balcony for four (4) at this year's show. There you get the opportunity to see our amazing line up including:

George Birge

Texas-born singer-songwriter blending modern country with a Southern edge, George Birge is known for breakout hits like “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.”

Tucker Wetmore

A fresh voice in country, Tucker Wetmore brings heartfelt storytelling and a mix of soulful vocals with small-town grit.

Chase Matthew

Rising Nashville star Chase Matthew has quickly built a loyal fanbase with his authentic sound, viral anthems, and high-energy live shows.

Josh Ross

Canadian-born Josh Ross is making waves in country with his emotionally charged lyrics and chart-climbing singles.

Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum artist Lauren Alaina lights up the stage with powerhouse vocals and infectious personality.

Kameron Marlowe

With a voice full of soul and grit, Kameron Marlowe has become a fast-rising name in country, known for heartfelt ballads and rocking anthems.

Shane Profitt

From Tennessee roots to Nashville stages, Shane Profitt delivers down-to-earth lyrics and a classic country sound fans love.

Looking forward to seeing you there! Presented By; Achieva Credit Union.

Contest Rules: