Astro Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Astro and he is available for adoption. Ruh-roh! Our boy Astro is full of personality and ready to play! If you are hoping to find a loyal companion with stunning looks and a great disposition, he may be your boy! Astro is a 10 month old, 53 pound shepherd mix. He is a happy, active pup and would love a family that will keep him busy with plenty of exercise and fun activities. His motto is "have toy, will travel"! Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt Astro.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Astro this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Astro, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

