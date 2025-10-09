Backstage Country
Vince Gill Lands Lifetime MCA Deal, Set to Drop Monthly EPs

Jennifer Eggleston
Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Vince Gill speaks onstage as Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens Country's Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Vince Gill has signed an extraordinary lifetime recording agreement with MCA Records, representing a historic landmark in his career. The ongoing relationship, which has spanned 36 years, will now be permanent, securing Gill's music under the MCA umbrella for years to come.

Under the new agreement, Gill will launch an ambitious release series titled 50 Years From Home, unveiling a new EP each month for the next year. The first release is scheduled for Oct. 17 and will feature his enduring classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” a song that has become a standard at memorial services worldwide.

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” says Mike Harris, President & CEO, MCA. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

“I'm feeling the most creative I've ever felt in my career these last few years,” shares Gill. “I've collected a treasure trove of songs, and with my friends and partners at MCA, we've come up with a way to release all this new music. It's a partnership that's lasted 36 years, and I'm grateful for it.”

“MCA Records has been Vince's home since early in his career, and now he knows their partnership will endure into the future,” adds Gill's longtime manager Larry Fitzgerald. “Vince's fans wanting his music won't have to look any further than MCA to find it. My relationship with Vince began 41 years ago, and I'm thrilled to stand with him at this important moment.”

Gill's career achievements include 22 GRAMMY Awards, 18 CMA Awards, membership in the Grand Ole Opry since 1991, and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. His music has achieved 28.5 million RIAA-certified units and 1.7 billion streams on MCA, representing a significant, sustained cultural impact and creative vitality.

This new project and lifetime agreement highlight Gill's sustained accomplishments and his reenergized level of creativity as an artist, continuing to make him one of the most successful and forward-thinking artists in country music.

