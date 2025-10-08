Brandon Lake and Cole Swindell Unite in Atlanta for Powerful Faith-Filled Duet

Brandon Lake's performance in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 5, transformed into a special night when he invited a surprise guest, country music star Cole Swindell. The two artists put together an intimate "living room session" that blended country and Christian music styles through the singing of Lake's "When A Cowboy Prays" and Swindell's "Make Heaven Crowded."

The collaboration highlighted the harmony that exists between the two artists to convey the message of faith and community, something that fans related to in the online buzz. The sentimental duet had Lake and Swindell on stools on the stage with Hutsell on guitar, offering thoughts on faith and encouraging others to believe and be connected to others to bring even more into the kingdom of heaven.

Swindell, a new father since August, expressed that seeing children sing along to “Make Heaven Crowded” was profoundly moving. He composed the song in the wake of Charlie Kirk's passing to encourage goodwill, prayer, and outreach through the expressive lyrics of the song. It soon became a big hit, reaching No. 2 in the all-general category and No. 1 in the country category.

Lake's ongoing King of Hearts Tour, supporting his fifth studio album of the same name, has featured spiritually charged performances with crossover appeal. The Atlanta duet exemplified a growing trend in country music, where faith-based messages are increasingly blending with mainstream styles to reach a wider audience.

Both artists shared their appreciation for the moment on social media. Lake wrote, “Honored to have the one and only Cole Swindell hop up with us in Atlanta last night! Y'all go check out ‘Make Heaven Crowded' and ‘When A Cowboy Prays' now!” Swindell responded, “I'll be talking about last night for a long time, my friend. Still not over your whole set. Inspired.”