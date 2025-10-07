Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley Steps in for Miranda Lambert at Lainey Wilson’s Nashville Show

Lainey Wilson’s recent Nashville performance underscored the strength of sisterhood and mentorship in country music. When Miranda Lambert was unable to perform at a Whirlwind World Tour stop on October 2,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley perform on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Davis / Stringer via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson's recent Nashville performance underscored the strength of sisterhood and mentorship in country music. When Miranda Lambert was unable to perform at a Whirlwind World Tour stop on October 2, Wilson invited ACM's new female artist of the year, Ella Langley, to take the stage.

"Y'all welcome to the stage, my girl, Ella Langley!" Wilson announced to thunderous applause.

Loading TikTok...

Wilson showed affection for Langley, framing their relationship in the light of the young artist's ambition that she had admired. "She's kind of like my little sister, in a way, and I see a lot of myself in her. But she's got this spunk to her that I'm like, 'there ain't no stoppin' this chick,' which I love to see. She is a go-getter, and she is one of the most talented people. She's just got it going on."

The performance became a moment of shared empowerment, as Wilson continues to champion female camaraderie in the industry. She has been vocal about learning from her own mentors — Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd — and about her goal to guide rising artists like Langley and Megan Moroney.

She told RFD-TV, "Those ladies have had such unique and long careers, and I think it's because of the wisdom that was passed along to them. And now they're passing it along to me, so I'm trying to make dang sure that, if the opportunity presents itself, I'm also passing along that knowledge and that wisdom, especially to the females on the up and up right now."

Lambert, who has long shared mutual admiration with Wilson, praised her peer's authenticity and dedication. "Who she is defines her, and that's real authenticity. She lives and breathes songs, and you can see that passion in her eyes; it's all about the music for her, and she lets the music lead. She's a legend already — having taken home her first GRAMMY last year for Bell Bottom Country — and I'm thankful she's a country artist."

Together, these artists are also helping to influence the evolution of modern country music, which is rooted in mentorship and authenticity, and the endurance of women supporting women.

Ella LangleyLainey Wilson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Megan Moroney wins best new female artist of the year at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star
UncategorizedMegan Moroney Updates Fans Next Album is ‘93%’ Done — And We’re All Counting DownYvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicRiley Green to Donate Bras Thrown at Him While PerformingYvette Dela Cruz
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
MusicDolly Parton’s Sister Asks for Prayers Amid Ongoing Health ChallengesErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect