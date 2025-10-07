Ella Langley Steps in for Miranda Lambert at Lainey Wilson’s Nashville Show

Lainey Wilson's recent Nashville performance underscored the strength of sisterhood and mentorship in country music. When Miranda Lambert was unable to perform at a Whirlwind World Tour stop on October 2, Wilson invited ACM's new female artist of the year, Ella Langley, to take the stage.

"Y'all welcome to the stage, my girl, Ella Langley!" Wilson announced to thunderous applause.

Wilson showed affection for Langley, framing their relationship in the light of the young artist's ambition that she had admired. "She's kind of like my little sister, in a way, and I see a lot of myself in her. But she's got this spunk to her that I'm like, 'there ain't no stoppin' this chick,' which I love to see. She is a go-getter, and she is one of the most talented people. She's just got it going on."

The performance became a moment of shared empowerment, as Wilson continues to champion female camaraderie in the industry. She has been vocal about learning from her own mentors — Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd — and about her goal to guide rising artists like Langley and Megan Moroney.

She told RFD-TV, "Those ladies have had such unique and long careers, and I think it's because of the wisdom that was passed along to them. And now they're passing it along to me, so I'm trying to make dang sure that, if the opportunity presents itself, I'm also passing along that knowledge and that wisdom, especially to the females on the up and up right now."

Lambert, who has long shared mutual admiration with Wilson, praised her peer's authenticity and dedication. "Who she is defines her, and that's real authenticity. She lives and breathes songs, and you can see that passion in her eyes; it's all about the music for her, and she lets the music lead. She's a legend already — having taken home her first GRAMMY last year for Bell Bottom Country — and I'm thankful she's a country artist."