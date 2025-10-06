Tim McGraw Serenades Youngstown Couple During Emotional On-Stage Proposal with Sentimental Ring

Backstage Country
Tim McGraw helped make one couple's night unforgettable during his Sept. 27 Y-Live concert in Youngstown, Ohio. As McGraw performed, fan Trent Ziggy took the stage to propose to his girlfriend, Selena, in front of thousands of cheering fans.

The emotional moment was set to McGraw's romantic hit, “The Rest of Our Life,” his 2017 duet with his wife, Faith Hill. The song has long been associated with timeless love, making it an excellent choice for the surprise engagement. Afterward, McGraw, who has been married to Hill since 1996, congratulated the couple, hugged them, and took a picture together for posterity.

Selena later posted a TikTok video capturing the proposal, calling it the best one ever. The video, set to “The Rest of Our Life,” quickly went viral, drawing praise from fans for its heartfelt symbolism and connection to McGraw's music.

Her mother, Mary, died of cancer in April, and “when she was cremated, a little bit of her ashes were put into a ring that Selena wears every day,” Trent shared. At the Sept. 27 concert, he told his fiancée to let him hold onto the ring for safekeeping, and then “was able to sneak away” for the onstage proposal with the meaningful piece of jewelry.

Selena “will get to pick out her own wedding ring” that she likes at a later date, he clarified, adding, “[Here's] to forever....”

The proposal's heartfelt symbolism and McGraw's participation made it one of the most talked-about moments from the Y-Live concert series, which also featured a performance by John Mayer. Videos of the emotional scene continue to circulate across social media, spreading joy to country music fans everywhere.

