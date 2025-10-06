Sweet Potato Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Sweet Potato and she is ready to be adopted. Sweet Potato is a girl that won't be kept down! Despite an injury that required the amputation of her rear leg, she has kept her amazing, sunny attitude and sweet smile. It was not clear what caused the injury, but we suspect she was hit by a car. Our veterinarian team cleaned her up, stitched up a laceration and removed her damaged leg. She is now romping around the yard, playing like the puppy she is. Bring her home and be inspired by her incredible resilience. Sweet Potato is a six month old, 37 pound pit mix. You must own your home to adopt her. Thanks to the Pit Project and her sponsors, Kristy and Leandro Castro, her adoption fee is $75.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Sweet Potato this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.