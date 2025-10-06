Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn to Serve as Executive Producers for Lifetime Movie Based on Their Hit Duet

There are songs, and then there are songs that feel like movies waiting to happen. Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, hit that kind of magic with their duet “Thank God.” The real-life couple’s harmonies and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with fans. Now, the song is stepping off the stage and onto the screen. The Browns will serve as executive producers on Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, a Lifetime holiday movie based on their hit.

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Sign for Christmas Movie

If you expect Kane and Katelyn to appear, sadly, the pair will not be appearing on screen; however, Arielle Kebbel and Tyler Hilton will star as the lead roles in the movie. In a statement released by the couple, they said, “The song ‘Thank God’ is so special to us. We love performing it on stage, and it’s incredible how it’s connected to so many fans. We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So, for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited!” per Billboard.

Aside from being executive producers, their song will be heard in the movie three times. The pair will also be hands-on to ensure the song’s themes are reflected correctly in the script.

What the Movie is About

The movie follows a pro hockey player, Wes Campbell, played by Hilton, who got injured a few weeks before Christmas. To recuperate, he went to Keller Ranch, where he met an equestrian-assisted therapist and single mom Maggie Keller, played by Kebbel. While initially skeptical about the effectiveness of equine therapy, Wes slowly begins to open up, and in the process, builds an unexpected romance with Maggie as the two help each other heal from their past grief.

Adam Reed, another executive producer, said, “This film captures and translates to the screen the soul and wildly universal themes behind Kane and Katelyn’s hit duet. Their music evokes a feeling that has attracted millions of fans around the world, and it’s a gift to work with them and our partners at Lifetime to bring this movie to life.”