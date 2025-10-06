Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

99.5 QYK “Unlock The Country Cash Combo Contest”

Y’all ready to cash in? 99.5 QYK is giving you the chance to unlock $100,000 with the Country Cash Combo! All it takes is you tuning in weekdays 8:20AM; 9:20AM;…

smckenzie

Y’all ready to cash in? 99.5 QYK is giving you the chance to unlock $100,000 with the Country Cash Combo! All it takes is you tuning in weekdays 8:20AM; 9:20AM; 2:20PM & 4:20PM for the cue to call and providing the right 5-digit code to crack open the safe!

How to Play:

  1. 🎧 Listen to 99.5 QYK weekdays at 8:20AM; 9:20AM; 2:20PM & 4:20PM.
  2. 📞 When you hear the cue to call, be the right caller through.
  3. 🔢 Take your best shot at the 5-digit Country Cash Combo.

Every try gets you closer, every guess adds more excitement. Will YOU be the one to hit the jackpot? Don’t just sing about money in your country songs; this is your chance to WIN it with the Country Cash Combo!

Official Contest Rules

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/6-10/31/25
  • How Is Caller Being Selected: Cue to Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • Grand Prize: $100,000 (if correct code is provided): SCA Promotions
995 qykcashTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
99.5 QYK Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream
Contests99.5 QYK Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Howl-O-Screamsmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carolsmckenzie
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect