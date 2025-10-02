Old Dominion Band Member Trevor Rosen Can’t Stay Away From Group’s New Nashville Bar

Old Dominion has discovered a new avenue for connecting with fans and Nashville by opening Odie's, a Midtown bar. Odie's has rapidly become a popular hangout, with a relaxed vibe where fans might run into the band in their downtime.

Trevor Rosen, one of the group's founding members, admits he has been a regular presence at Odie's, enjoying the chance to catch baseball games and relax. "Trevor [Rosen] goes a lot," the others respond when asked the question. "Yeah, Trevor has like his own seats."

"Well, you know, I'm sitting at home and I'm like, 'I could be watching the baseball game here or I could be watching at my own bar,'" he responds. "So it's tough not to go up there. It's [a] really cool vibe."

"Nobody recognizes him, so it's pretty easy for [him]," Matthew adds as they all laugh.

"Unfortunately, that's not true," Trevor retorts, as the laughter continues. "Yeah, I don't see much of the game. Let's put it that way."

While achieving continued success in music, the band has now taken the plunge into hospitality. The band's new single, "Making Good Time" from their most recent album titled Barbara, is rising on the country charts and demonstrates that they are here to stay. This new album follows a string of chart-topping singles and numerous awards that have made the group one of the more consistent acts in country music.