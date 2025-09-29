Our Mutt Monday Dog Freddy Isn’t Scary But Is Ready To Be Adopted

Backstage Country
Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Freddy. It is spooky season, but our Freddy is no nightmare…he is a dream come true! He is a playful, attentive pup who is very eager to please. Freddy enjoys playing with toys, but he would much rather hang out near his humans and stare lovingly into their eyes. He came to us with an amputated back leg and no explanation, but it really doesn’t slow him down at all. You must meet this wonderful boy to understand how dreamy he truly is! Freddy is a one year old, 51 pound German Shepherd. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt him.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Freddy this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Freddy, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

