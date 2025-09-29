KC Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church

Get ready for a night of unforgettable country music as Eric Church brings his tour to the Benchmark International Arena on Friday, April 11th! Known for his high-energy performances and powerful storytelling, Eric Church has built a reputation as one of country’s most electrifying live acts. 99.5 QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena on April 11, 2026, for his Free the Machine Tour!

From fan favorites like "Springsteen" and "Drink in My Hand" to chart-toppers such as "Record Year" and "Some of It", Eric’s setlist is packed with hits you know and love. With multiple CMA and ACM awards, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry, he continues to push boundaries and inspire fans across the globe.

Now’s your chance to win tickets to see him live and sing along with thousands of fans for an unforgettable show with support from Ashley McBryde.

Contest Rules: