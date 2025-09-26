Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn to Headline 2026 Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown

The 2026 Two Step Inn festival will return to Georgetown's San Gabriel Park on Apr. 18 and 19, 2026, featuring a diverse lineup of top country and genre-blending artists. Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn will headline the fest. This is the fourth-annual edition of the event, which will feature more than 30 artists across three stages, plus multiple dance floors, to create what organizers call the "world's largest outdoor honky tonk."

Chris Stapleton will headline Sunday, marking his return to the festival scene, while Brooks & Dunn will headline Saturday, replacing Alan Jackson from last year. The roster also includes favorite country names such as Tracy Lawrence, Shenandoah, Randy Travis, Clay Walker, and The Band Perry. Additionally, rising artists and genre-crossing acts like Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers Band, and TikTok producers will perform to show the balance of proven stardom and emerging talent that is present in the festival.

Early access ticket sales for Georgetown residents began on Sept. 22, with general public sales opening today. The festival planners are urging attendees to register early in order to secure a place at the event. Tickets will be available in types — GA+, VIP, Platinum, and a premium package that includes amenities like private lounges, viewing areas in front of the stage, private bars, and concierge service.

Produced by C3 Presents, which also produces other major events such as Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza, the festival has surged in growth from its start in 2023. The festival has made more than $330 million for the local economy and has donated over $2.5 million to community organizations, positioning itself as not only a cultural driver but also an economic driver for the Georgetown area.

The organizers will implement some key logistical enhancements to the overall festival experience for the 2026 event. Some of these enhancements include more restrooms, entry lanes, and limiting the number of attendees. This will alleviate some stress on the systems that contributed to the concern of high attendance, long lines, and confusion over how to get to and navigate around the festival grounds for a more livable, accessible, and pleasant experience.