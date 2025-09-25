ERNEST Announces 2026 ‘Live From The South Tour’ Featuring DeVille Records Artists

ERNEST has announced his upcoming Live From The South Tour, set to kick off on Jan. 21, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. The tour will visit more than 20 cities across the United States, with stops in major markets like Boston, New York City, Houston, and Fort Worth. The long run will go through April to show off ERNEST's growing presence in country music.

Support for the tour includes Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden, and Rhys Rutherford, all signed to ERNEST's DeVille Records. These artists recently collaborated with ERNEST on the “Cadillac Sessions” mixtape and are currently working on their debut projects. Support acts will rotate throughout the tour, with Walters appearing on select dates and Lohden and Rutherford featured on others.

Notable venues include the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Ace of Spades in Sacramento, and the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno. The tour will also feature performances at iconic locations, including the House of Blues and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where ERNEST is scheduled to perform two special shows on Nov. 4 and 5.

“I'm so excited for this chapter. The Live From The South Tour is gonna be a night full of sounds from the South,” shares ERNEST. “Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and a lover of the southland… even further south, where I find so much inspiration in the Virgin Islands. This tour is gonna be so much fun playing some new music mixed with some of my favorites and getting to share the stage with my artists on DeVille Records. So proud of them and ready to see the fellas rocking.”

Known for his songwriting, ERNEST will showcase many of his hit songs, written for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and Post Malone, throughout the tour. He is also currently on tour with Lainey Wilson and plans to headline the Ryman Auditorium later this year.