This Day in Country History: September 24

Sept. 24 marks an important day for country music. Charlie Robison retired from performing, Willie Nelson hosted Farm Aid, and fans enjoyed a music festival and a Kacey Musgraves concert on this day. Thomas Rhett also celebrated certifications on Sept. 24.

Cam's Sept. 24 wedding sounded like a nature lover's dream, and the country music industry was saddened that Charlie Robison had to retire due to health issues. Farm Aid started in 1985, and this cultural benefit show is still going strong today thanks to the dedication of musical artists committed to helping struggling farmers across the United States.