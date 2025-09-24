This Day in Country History: September 24
Sept. 24 marks an important day for country music. Charlie Robison retired from performing, Willie Nelson hosted Farm Aid, and fans enjoyed a music festival and a Kacey Musgraves concert on this day. Thomas Rhett also celebrated certifications on Sept. 24.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Noteworthy moments in the country music scene on Sept. 24 included:
- 1999: The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., hosted the first country music symposium titled A Tribute To Hank Williams. Performers included Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Kathy Mattea, and Kim Richey.
- 2018: Thomas Rhett's "Marry Me" achieved 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By Aug. 6, 2021, it had reached 4x Platinum status.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Country music fans enjoyed these notable performances on Sept. 24:
- 2015: Kacey Musgraves performed the second of two sold-out shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as part of her Country & Western Rhinestone Revue tour. Musgraves sang a version of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walking" and ended her concert with an a cappella version of Dale Evans' "Happy Trails."
- 2022: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, and Margo Price headlined Farm Aid 2022 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina. Additional artists at the benefit concert included Sheryl Crow, The Red Clay Strays, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.
- 2023: Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, and Luke Grimes performed at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee. The audience also enjoyed seeing Margo Price, Nathaneil Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Troubadour Blue on stage.
Industry Changes and Challenges
From a marriage to a retirement, Sept. 24 saw these impactful events:
- 2016: Cam, known for her single "Till' There's Nothing Left," married her sweetheart, Adam Weaver, in Joshua Tree, California. The couple's first dance was to Miranda Lambert's "Oklahoma Sky," and they and their guests enjoyed Mexican-style churros as a wedding treat.
- 2018: "Loving Country" singer Charlie Robison announced his retirement from performing due to complications from a surgical procedure that left him unable to sing.
Cam's Sept. 24 wedding sounded like a nature lover's dream, and the country music industry was saddened that Charlie Robison had to retire due to health issues. Farm Aid started in 1985, and this cultural benefit show is still going strong today thanks to the dedication of musical artists committed to helping struggling farmers across the United States.