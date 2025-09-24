Goodbye Summer 2025: A Look Back at the Season’s Biggest Country Anthems

Summer 2025 wasn’t just hot; it was blazing, at least, for country music. Summer 2025’s biggest country anthems made cowboys and cowgirls stomp their boots and sing their hearts out to ballads. The season delivered anthems that had fans singing, and occasionally line dancing in the produce aisle. With a mix of country music superstars and breakout artists releasing bangers, the hits of the summer proved the genre can be diverse and surprising.

Let’s take a look at the hits that made Summer 2025 unforgettable.

5 of Summer 2025’s Biggest Country Anthems

“Just in Case” by Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen - Just In Case (Official Audio)

The fourth single from Morgan Wallen’s fourth album, I’m the Problem, “Just in Case” topped the US Country Airplay. Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics (“I never let my heart go all the way / Every time I try, I just hit the brakes / And there's always a couple tryna take your place / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / You wake up wantin' me out of the blue / You lay down needin' what I used to do / Yeah, every now and then, I go get a taste / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / Just in case”) resonated with fans, especially those scared to fall in love and get hurt. Case in point, those summer romances and flings that seem to end as soon as your sunburn fades.

“Bottle Rockets” by Scotty McCreery ft. Hootie & the Blowfish

Scotty McCreery - Bottle Rockets (feat. Hootie & The Blowfish) (Official Video)

Scotty McCreery teamed up with Hootie & the Blowfish for “Bottle Rockets.” It's a nostalgic track about summer nights and youthful adventures. The American Idol alum said of the song, “This song takes me back to those summers of having fun with no responsibilities, with good times and good tunes. For me, growing up in the Carolinas, Hootie & the Blowfish were just massive and such a huge part of great summers growing up. That's what this song ‘Bottle Rockets’ is about.”

The track peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay and No. 8 on the US Hot Country Songs.

“Good Times & Tan Lines” by Zach Top

Zach Top - Good Times & Tan Lines (Official Music Video)

You can’t get any more summer-y with a title like “Good Times & Tan Lines,” since two of the things you can associate with summer are already mentioned in the title: good times and tan lines.

The upbeat song with nostalgic lyrics captured the essence of a carefree summer, “FM on, coolers on the ground / Dig through the ice and pass 'em around / Waitin' on the hot sun to go down / Little skinny-dippin' when the moon comes out.” Released in June, the song quickly became a summer anthem.

“What I Want” by Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae

Morgan Wallen - What I Want (feat. Tate McRae) (Lyric Video)

Another Wallen hit, this unexpected collaboration with pop artist Tate McRae can be about a summer romance or a one-night stand that can still lead to something serious: “Only stay a couple nights, then she gon' be gone.”

It’s the first collaboration between Wallen and a female singer. The choice to sing with McRae paid off: the track debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

“Happen to Me” by Russell Dickerson

If you’re on the hunt for pure fun, complete with a playful music video and a viral dance move, Russell Dickerson’s “Happen to Me” is the answer. With nods to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” it’s basically a modern-day summer classic begging to be blasted from every speaker.

Don’t believe us? Check the video below and be prepared to sing “’Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ at the top of her lungs / Don't even know she's 'bout to wreck someone / And boys, I'm in trouble now / Ain't even tryna get out / So come on baby, take me / Down, down, down, yeah” on repeat.