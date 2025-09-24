Gary Allan talks about coming to Tampa in a recent interview. Gary Allan told Tampa Bays Hometown Morning Krewe that he is excited to come to Tampa October 11th. It's been awhile since Gary has been in the area, so he is looking forward to seeing some of his fans.

If you want to see Gary, he is performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets are still available on their website. The last time we saw Gary Allan was when he opened up for Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium back in 2023. He talked about how much he loved being on the line up and how fun it was to play at Ray Jay for Tampa fans.

Luke Bryan's Superbowl Party

We got a chance to catch up with Gary on lots of different subjects including the time Kevin was at Luke Bryan's Superbowl party in Nashville and the TV went out in the middle of the Half Time Show. Kevin recalled that everyone was so upset that the TV stopped working for whatever reason, and Gary pulled out his cell phone because he had the NFL ticket on his phone and was able to hold up his phone so the party could continue to watch. Kevin reminded Gary of that and laughed how crazy it was that he was watching the football game on Gary Allan's phone at Luke Bryan's home.

Wealthy Couple Writes Check

We also wanted to confirm the story about how he got started. We asked him if the story was true about working at a car dealership and leaving one of his own CD's in the car by accident. A wealthy couple bought the car and when they brought it back to the dealer, Gary had told them that it was him on the CD and that he was trying to make it to Nashville to pursue his music career. The couple then cut him a $12,000.00 check so that he could move there. He told us the story was true and that he did end up paying that couple back years later.

Gary Allan will be singing lots of his big songs including "Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain)" and "Right Where I Need to Be," "Nothing On But The Radio" along with popular tracks such as "Smoke Rings in the Dark," "Life Ain't Always Beautiful," "Tough Little Boys," and "Man to Man". It's going to be a great show and Ruth Eckerd Hall is one of the best place for a show. Don't miss it.