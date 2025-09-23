Grand Ole Opry Unveils ‘Opry 100’ Double Album Featuring Country’s Greatest Hits

The Grand Ole Opry is marking its 100th anniversary with the release of a special double album, Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs. The collection features 20 legendary country tracks selected from a curated list of the 100 best songs of all time. This milestone project will be available in physical CD format and is scheduled for release on Nov. 7.

The 100 most renowned country songs list was formed through a combination of six lists, representing each decade, that include songs spanning the 1930s to the present day, and thus represents nearly 100 years of song legacy. The lists are based upon decades; 1930s-60s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s-2010s, and the decade of the present day.

Classic hits featured on the list include "Your Cheatin' Heart" by Hank Williams, "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash, "Jolene" by Dolly Parton, and "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks. The album offers a mix of original recordings and reimagined versions, with performances by artists such as Ashley McBryde, Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline, and George Jones.

Fan participation plays a key role in the celebration. Country music fans are invited to vote daily from now through Nov. 10 to determine which song will claim the top spot as the ultimate country track. This interactive element highlights the community-driven spirit of the Opry's 100-year legacy.