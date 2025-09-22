KC Has Your Tickets To Pig Jig Plus Qualify For The Grand Prize

Backstage Country
Listen to win a pair of tickets to Pig Jig and qualify for the grand prize of a 4 pack of tickets to the Backyard Bash experience.

Get your tickets HERE

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 09/22-9/27/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 09/22-9/27/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Pig Jig + 1 GP winner
  • Prize Value: :$500 Pair of GA Tickets + $1000 for GP winner
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Pig Jig

995 qyk Tampa
