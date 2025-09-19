Dasha Rolls Out ‘Trailer Swift’ Merch Line Before New EP Drop

Dasha is a new talent in country music who has already made a quick splash in the genre with the viral song "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')." Her platforms took off, and she has instantly brought her music and image into the mainstream. Dasha has developed a distinct style that includes a blend of pop sounds, as well as country influences from other artists like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

There have certainly been difficulties with that fast growth. Dasha has received some support for her music, but has unfortunately also been burdened with huge hateful speech online. She has been including personal attacks regarding her looks, her talent, and her character.

Many of these comments have been deeply misogynistic, echoing moments of self-doubt she has experienced privately. “It digs in on things I have said about myself in my moments of weakness, and I think that's why it cuts so deep. Cause I would look in the mirror and think… ‘Get your sh*t together,'” she says. “I know that's not true, but everyone talks about themselves like that sometimes…. It cuts deep.”

Instead of letting the negativity define her, Dasha has chosen to respond with humor and resilience. When online trolls began calling her “Trailer Swift,” a play on Taylor Swift's name meant as an insult, she flipped the narrative by creating merchandise embracing the nickname.

“People call me ‘Trailer Swift' online, and guess what I'm doing? Making merch out of it.” This move reflects her determination to transform hate into empowerment and deepen her connection with fans.

Dasha is keeping her eye on the music. She will be releasing another EP called Anna on Oct. 10. The EP is personal to her and will confront notions of innocence and self-discovery in relation to exploring Dasha and her younger self. She just released her new song, “Train,” so listeners can hear her evolving sound.