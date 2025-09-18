Grand Ole Opry Plans Month-Long 100th Birthday Bash in October

This October, The Grand Ole Opry will commemorate its 100th birthday with a month of events, performances, and fan activations that serve as a tribute to a century of country music in America. Legacy and today's biggest stars of country music will get together to observe the Opry's status in history and culture.

Celebrations begin with the Opry Birthday Plaza Parties, taking place Oct. 3 through 5, culminating on Oct. 5 with the Opry 100 show, marking the 100th anniversary of WSM radio, the Opry's historic radio home. Throughout the month, there will be special birthday shows, fan surprises, and unique experiences designed to engage fans and commemorate the milestone.

"This centennial is not just a look back — it's a celebration of the future of country music and the artists who continue to shape its story," Dan Rogers, SVP and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry, according to ABC News. He added, "We can't wait for everyone to join us for what will be an unforgettable year."

The Opry will also welcome new members, with Steve Earle inducted on Sept. 17 and Kathy Mattea on Oct. 11, adding to its legendary roster. Tennessee residents with a valid ID will have the opportunity to take a free backstage tour as part of Opry Community Day on Oct. 5 and connect with the local community.