This Day in Country History: September 17

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum holds an annual benefit, All for the Hall, to raise funds for the organization's education program, and big names supported the event on Sept. 17, 2019. Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill created this benefit in 2005. Fans attended Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival in New York state, while LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster celebrated his marriage.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music stars marked several milestones on Sept. 17:

2013: The Grand Ole Opry inducted the Old Crow Medicine Show band, who had hits such as "Sweet Amarillo" and "Gloryland." They debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in 2001 and have performed there several times.

Cultural Milestones

Hank Williams was the voice of country music in the 1940s, and his music helped define the genre:

1923: Hank Williams was born on Sept. 17 in Mount Olive, Alabama. During his short life before passing at the age of 29, he had well-known hits such as "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," and "Cold, Cold Heart."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Pop star Taylor Swift is also a major country artist, who invited several big country names to perform with her on tours.

2011: During her country music phase, Taylor Swift performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. To the delight of the audience, Swift introduced two surprise guests, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney, to duet with her.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the death of a country music legend to a wedding, these were industry changes for Sept. 17:

2014: Country music legend George Hamilton died in Nashville at the age of 77. Hamilton blended country with folk and gospel, with hit songs such as "A Rose and a Baby Ruth" and "Before This Day Ends."

