Luke Combs and His Best Male Collaborators: Ranking His Duet Partners

When Luke Combs isn’t busy topping charts with his own hits, he’s out there teaming up with the guys, proving that sometimes two baritone voices (and two cowboy hats) are better than one. From country crooners to genre-blending risk-takers, Combs has built a reputation as one of music’s most reliable duet partners. But which collabs truly hit the sweet spot? We’re ranking his best male collaborations based on chart success, vocal chemistry, and the all-important fan stamp of approval.

#1 Eric Church - “Does to Me” (The Perfect Country Collaboration)

Luke Combs - Does To Me (Audio) ft. Eric Church

It’s no surprise that Combs’s collaboration with Church is number one because a. it’s commercially successful, and b. the significance of the duet in both the artists’ careers. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, making it Combs's eighth consecutive No. 1 single. It’s been a career milestone for him since he’s the first country artist in history to achieve this feat. As for Church, it’s his ninth career No. 1 single.

The song talks about celebrating personal achievements and contrasting emotions of happiness and sadness: “I was a last resort to go to prom with the queen / Thanks to an ex-boyfriend who broke her heart that week / No, I didn't get lucky / But I still felt like a king / And that might not mean much to you / But it does to me.”

Combs said in an interview that he chose Church as a duet partner because he thought the North Carolina native’s artistic style fit his own.

#2 Post Malone - “Guy for That” (The Crossover Success)

Post Malone ft. Luke Combs - Guy For That (Official Music Video)

“Guy For That” is number two on this ranking list because of its crossover appeal and chart success. This partnership demonstrates Combs's ability to work with artists from different genres, while still being true to his country roots. The song peaked at No. 5 in March on the Country Airplay chart, proving its mainstream appeal.

The collaboration helped introduce country music beyond traditional audiences and showed Combs’s versatility as a country music artist who can get “invited to playlists country usually doesn't get invited to.”

#3 Bailey Zimmerman - “Back Up Plan” (The Modern Country Connection)

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Combs's duet with Bailey Zimmerman is third on our list because “Back Up Plan” represents modern country collaboration. It is one of Combs's most recent successful collaborations, demonstrating that not only can he work across genres, but also across generations, highlighting his ability to work with newer artists in the country scene.

The song reached No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart. In an interview, Zimmerman revealed that he wanted to work with Combs who invited the younger singer to perform at “Concert for Carolina” in October 2024, where they met for the first time. After agreeing to collaborate, the duo debuted the song at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, where they also filmed the music video.

The Supporting Cast: Other Notable Male Collaborations

Other Combs collaborations that didn’t make the top three but are still noteworthy include Jameson Rodgers' “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” This song reached No. 1 on Country Airplay, marking Rodgers' second career-opening No. 1 and Combs's record-extending twelfth career-starting No. 1. “1, 2 Many,” his “raucous barn-burner” collaboration with Brooks & Dunn, also warrants a mention, as well as “Life Goes On” with Ed Sheeran. The track is the English singer-songwriter's transition into country music.

The Future of Luke Combs and His Collaborative Legacy