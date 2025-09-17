HARDY Signs New Publishing Deal With Spirit Music Nashville, Gears Up for Madison Square Garden Show

HARDY has signed an exclusive songwriting deal with Spirit Music Nashville. The agreement also includes Spirit Music's acquisition of HARDY's portion of his catalog, previously owned through his partnership in Relative Music Group, which continues to have a deal with Sony Music Publishing. This represents a significant move for HARDY as he expands his presence in the music industry.

HARDY is known as a multi-genre artist, songwriter, and decorated musician with five ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, and several Triple Play Awards, including 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year. His catalog features hits such as “One Beer,” “Beers On Me,” “Wait In The Truck,” and his first rock radio No. 1, “JACK.” He has written for and collaborated with top artists including Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Jelly Roll.

Recently, HARDY released his album Quit!!, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. He is preparing for the release of his next project, Country! Country!, arriving Sept. 26, via Big Loud.

“I'm pumped to be joining the Spirit Music family,” shares the singer-songwriter. “They believe in the songs I write, and that means a lot to me. I'm excited to see what we can build together.”

Spirit Music Nashville's VP of A&R/Production, Derek Wells, praised HARDY's creativity and impact, while Chief Creative Officer Frank Rogers highlighted his multi-genre versatility and future potential. The deal was facilitated by Scott Safford for HARDY and Matthew Beckett and David Crow for Spirit Music, reflecting a strategic collaboration.